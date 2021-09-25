MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $28.85 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

