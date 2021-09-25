MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to announce sales of $161.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.46 million and the highest is $161.49 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $694.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.37 million to $694.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $885.23 million, with estimates ranging from $869.85 million to $900.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MediaAlpha.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

NYSE:MAX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.79. 171,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,490. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -141.36. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67.

In related news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,622 shares in the company, valued at $525,524.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 12,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $552,335.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,856.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,396 shares of company stock worth $5,978,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.