McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,070 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,238,000 after buying an additional 457,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after buying an additional 492,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,991,000 after purchasing an additional 470,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $182.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.69.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

