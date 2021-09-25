MarketPeak Price Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00055681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00124939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00043324 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.