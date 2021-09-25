MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading Down 1% This Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. MahaDAO has a market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $740,974.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00007053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

