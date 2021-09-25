Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,368,480,000 after acquiring an additional 644,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,324,000 after acquiring an additional 669,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lyft by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Lyft by 7.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $254,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,560 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.86. 3,321,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.28. Lyft has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

