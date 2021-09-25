Lunyr Market Cap Tops $400,032.26 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $400,032.26 and approximately $7,255.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00053796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00121649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043577 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

