Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50. Approximately 198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Energy AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

