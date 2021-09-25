Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $440.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to report sales of $440.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $437.00 million and the highest is $444.36 million. Lumentum reported sales of $452.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LITE. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lumentum by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,759 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after buying an additional 610,286 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,429,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $86.58 on Friday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

