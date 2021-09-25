Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Gate.io, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00070915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00107287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00143404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,392.67 or 1.00158978 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.27 or 0.06838153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.07 or 0.00768015 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinMex, Gate.io, IDAX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.