Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Livent alerts:

NYSE LTHM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.96. 1,811,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,440. Livent has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -266.22, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.