Liquity USD (LUSD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.76 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Liquity USD has a market cap of $726.66 million and $2.76 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002381 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00053683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00121783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00043394 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

