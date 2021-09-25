Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,073 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $29,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.53. 1,507,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,526. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

