Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LICY. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.83.

LICY opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by ($0.46). On average, equities analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

