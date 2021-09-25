Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Wedbush

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.56.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.51. Lennar has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

