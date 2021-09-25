Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Sets New 1-Year High at $277.20

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 277.20 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 226.86 ($2.96), with a volume of 1389389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221.80 ($2.90).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 217.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 187.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

