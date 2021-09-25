Lead Wallet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $311,596.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $311,596.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00070799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00106087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00142563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,636.75 or 0.99949403 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.08 or 0.06735092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.14 or 0.00764535 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

