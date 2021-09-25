L & S Advisors Inc Sells 15,579 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,209 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,579 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after buying an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $236.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

