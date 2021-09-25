Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 988.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded up $9.52 on Friday, reaching $3,425.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,418.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,351.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

