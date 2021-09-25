Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $6.81 Million Investment in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,866,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of 17 Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

17 Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,426. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

YQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

