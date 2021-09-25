Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,658 shares during the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud accounts for approximately 1.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $37,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth $5,135,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth $2,494,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

NASDAQ:KC traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.