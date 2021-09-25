Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $21.76 Million Stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,265 shares during the period. Momo comprises approximately 0.7% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $21,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 22.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,417,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 256,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Momo by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 175,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Momo by 1,635.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Momo by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 76,430 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Momo by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,605,000 after purchasing an additional 655,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of MOMO stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $10.53. 4,112,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,723. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Momo Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Momo Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.