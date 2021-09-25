Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE PAGS traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 408,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,215. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

