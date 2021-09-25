Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kowal Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 10,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

MCD traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.42. 2,508,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.