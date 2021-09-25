Kowal Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned 0.90% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCHP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,974,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,726. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

