Kowal Investment Group LLC Invests $245,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 203,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.03 and its 200-day moving average is $104.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

