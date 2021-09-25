Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys 150 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 45.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $215.94. The stock had a trading volume of 689,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,960. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.34 and a 200 day moving average of $226.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

