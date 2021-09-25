Kowal Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.17. 4,453,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,233,430. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $145,460,880.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,925,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,170,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,497,039. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

