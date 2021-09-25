Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $18,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $130.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.07 and a 200 day moving average of $116.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

