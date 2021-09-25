Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,117 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,883,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HIG opened at $69.40 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

