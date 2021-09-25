Klaytn Price Reaches $1.07 (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002508 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $88.55 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00069828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00106314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00140641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,635.57 or 0.99776449 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.04 or 0.06770342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.82 or 0.00764837 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,680,495,914 coins and its circulating supply is 2,507,693,240 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

