Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

KRG opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,640 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $24,006,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after acquiring an additional 830,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 737,967 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $12,418,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

