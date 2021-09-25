KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in KBR by 100,098.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 62,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KBR by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in KBR by 698.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 96,292 shares during the period.

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 545,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. KBR has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -148.35 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

