Kava Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $5.87 or 0.00013733 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $536.56 million and approximately $174.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00161701 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.35 or 0.00515729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00017884 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00041319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000701 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 47,515.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00033520 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 145,619,038 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

