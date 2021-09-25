Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $27,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KSU. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

Shares of KSU opened at $272.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 206.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.15. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.