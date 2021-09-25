JulSwap (JULD) Price Down 22.8% Over Last Week

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, JulSwap has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $10.63 million and approximately $458,665.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00069992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00106779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00141222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,762.11 or 0.99975380 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.49 or 0.06795217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.63 or 0.00765988 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,176,748 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

