Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Boosted by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,234,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,456,000 after purchasing an additional 604,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,399,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,994. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.48. The stock has a market cap of $432.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

