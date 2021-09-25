JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.90. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,047,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,311,000 after acquiring an additional 32,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after acquiring an additional 295,392 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,139,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 497,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,775,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 712,331 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

