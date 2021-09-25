Jefferies Financial Group Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $760.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $750.00 to $760.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. boosted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $679.57.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $622.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a market capitalization of $296.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $639.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,487 shares of company stock worth $2,681,010 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

