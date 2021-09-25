Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Workday in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Workday’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WDAY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.70.

WDAY stock opened at $268.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a 1 year low of $201.62 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.76. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,491.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Workday by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Workday by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,010,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Workday by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 56,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,378 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

