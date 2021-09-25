J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

JSAIY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price target on shares of J Sainsbury and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.47.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

