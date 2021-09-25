IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading 4.2% Higher

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.67. 4,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,352,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after buying an additional 295,366 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 424.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 127,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $927,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.