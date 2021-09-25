iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.14.
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
