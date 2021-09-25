iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.14.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

