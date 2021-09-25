iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of NASDAQ IFGL opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $30.84.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.