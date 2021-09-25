iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

IFGL opened at $28.75 on Friday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36.

