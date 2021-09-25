iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) by 4,671.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 5.20% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 48,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EMBH opened at $23.69 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.