iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Lessened by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average of $115.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

