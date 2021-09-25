iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

IUSG opened at $106.92 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $109.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752,789 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 26.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $3,137,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

