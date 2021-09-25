ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to announce sales of $129.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year sales of $520.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $515.90 million to $525.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $683.05 million, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth $80,066,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth $63,525,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at $61,950,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at $58,054,000.

Shares of IS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. 1,459,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,019. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80. ironSource has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

