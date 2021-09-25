InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in InterDigital by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 127,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in InterDigital by 21.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $69.09 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.